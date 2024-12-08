ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Assad 'Fled' Syria After Losing Russia's Support

Paris: US President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had "fled his country" after losing the backing of Russia.

"Assad is gone," he said on his Truth Social platform. "His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer."

The Syrian government collapsed early Sunday, falling to a lightning rebel offensive that seized control of the capital of Damascus and sent crowds into the streets to celebrate the end of the Assad family's 50 years of iron rule.

Syrian state television aired a video statement by a group of men saying that President Bashar Assad had been overthrown and all prisoners had been set free.