Trump Revokes Biden Sanctions On West Bank Settlers

Washington: US President Donald Trump has cancelled an executive order that enabled sanctions against violent Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, the White House announced Monday.

Trump revoked his predecessor Joe Biden's executive order from February 2024, which paved the way for the designation of settlers and groups accused of perpetrating violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

Biden's actions paved the way for the US Treasury and State Departments to designate several far-right individuals and groups, including an individual accused of leading a riot in the town of Huwara in which Palestinian homes were torched and a Palestinian civilian was killed.