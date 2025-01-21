Trump Revokes Biden Sanctions On West Bank Settlers

ETV Bharat / international

By AFP

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 9:13 AM IST

Washington: US President Donald Trump has cancelled an executive order that enabled sanctions against violent Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, the White House announced Monday.

Trump revoked his predecessor Joe Biden's executive order from February 2024, which paved the way for the designation of settlers and groups accused of perpetrating violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

Biden's actions paved the way for the US Treasury and State Departments to designate several far-right individuals and groups, including an individual accused of leading a riot in the town of Huwara in which Palestinian homes were torched and a Palestinian civilian was killed.

The measure was among dozens of executive orders Trump signed on his first day back in office, as he swiftly took aim at his predecessor's legacy.

These included an executive order to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement, and another measure to roll back work-from-home privileges for federal workers.

Trump's actions come on the second day of a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in which three Israeli hostages were released from Gaza in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners.

TAGGED:

