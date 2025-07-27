ETV Bharat / international

Trump Recalls India-Pak Conflict As He Speaks To Leaders Of Thailand And Cambodia

Thailand and Cambodia witnessed clashes at the border that left over 30 dead and more than 1,50,000 displaced for the third consecutive day.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP)
By PTI

Published : July 27, 2025 at 8:05 AM IST

Washington: US President Donald Trump Saturday said he spoke to the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand amid escalating tensions between the two neighbours, as he recalled, yet again, the conflict between India and Pakistan that was “brought to a successful halt.”

On Saturday, in a post on social media, Trump said he had spoken with Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet “relative to stopping the War with Thailand.” Trump said he also spoke with Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to “likewise request a Ceasefire, and END to the War, which is currently raging.”

Trump described the conversation with Wechayachai as “very good” and said, “Thailand, like Cambodia, wants to have an immediate ceasefire, and peace.” “After speaking to both Parties, Ceasefire, Peace, and Prosperity seems to be a natural. We will soon see!” Thailand and Cambodia have for the third consecutive day witnessed clashes at the border that left over 30 dead and more than 1,50,000 displaced.

“I am trying to simplify a complex situation! Many people are being killed in this war, but it very much reminds me of the conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt,” Trump said.

"We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so!” Trump posted on social media.

He said that after talking to the Thai leadership, a call could be made again to Cambodia “regarding War stoppage and Ceasefire based on what Thailand has to say.” India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. Trump has repeatedly claimed that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan. However, India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

