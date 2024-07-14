Trump Rally Shooting: US Secret Service Join Hands With Law Enforcement Partners To Investigate

Chicago: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the US Secret Service are working with law enforcement partners to investigate the life-threatening attack on former US president Donald Trump on Saturday, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N Mayorkas said. Trump got injured during his election rally in Pennsylvania following a series of gunshots. The US Secret Service said at about 6.15 pm, a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue in Butler.



The federal agency personnel immediately escorted the former president out and took him to a safer location. US Secret Service Director Cheatle and I have briefed President Biden on today's shooting in Pennsylvania. DHS and the Secret Service are working with law enforcement partners to respond to and investigate the shooting, Mayorkas said.



Law enforcement officials said the US Secret Service shot dead the suspected shooter at the election venue. Trump (78) is reported to be safe after the assassination attempt. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility, Steven Cheung, Trump spokesperson said in a statement.



"We condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms and commend the Secret Service for their swift action today. We are engaged with President Biden, former President Trump, and their campaigns, and are taking every possible measure to ensure their safety and security," Mayorkas said.



Maintaining the security of the Presidential candidates and their campaign events is one of our department's most vital priorities, Mayorkas said. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the entire Department of Defense condemns this violence, which has absolutely no place in US democracy.



This is not the way that we resolve our differences in America and it must never be. I'm relieved that reports indicate former President Trump is safe, and I am praying for him and his family and everyone affected by this appalling incident, Austin said. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland the FBI, ATF, US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, and the Department's National Security Division are currently working with the Secret Service as well as state and local law enforcement partners on the ground in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"My heart is with the former President, those injured, and the family of the spectator killed in this horrific attack. We will not tolerate violence of any kind, and violence like this is an attack on our democracy. The Justice Department will bring every available resource to bear to this investigation," he said.



The National Task Force on Election Crises unequivocally condemned the attack that injured former Trump, which took place as a crowd of his supporters were exercising their freedom of peaceful political assembly. "Our thoughts are with the former President, as well as with the other innocent victims of this horrific act of violence. There is no place for violence in American politics," he said. A law enforcement source told Fox News that the shooter is dead and two additional casualties are being taken to Pittsburgh hospital.