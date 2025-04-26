ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Maybe Putin 'Doesn't Want To Stop War': Russia Ready For Ukraine Talks, Asserts Russian President

After talking to Zelensky, Trump said maybe Putin 'has to be dealt with differently, through Banking or Secondary Sanctions? Too many people are dying'.

In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on April 26, 2025, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) meets with US President Donald Trump (L) on the sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral at St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican. (UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP)
In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on April 26, 2025, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) meets with US President Donald Trump (L) on the sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral at St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican. (UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP)
US President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for attacks on civilian areas of Ukraine in recent days, and said "maybe he doesn't want to stop the war."

In a post on Truth Social after his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome, Trump also said maybe Putin "has to be dealt with differently," possibly through additional sanctions targeting Moscow.

"There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days," Trump said in the post.

"It makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through 'Banking' or 'Secondary Sanctions?' Too many people are dying!!!"

Meanwhile, Putin told US envoy Steve Witkoff at a Friday meeting in Moscow that he was ready for talks with Ukraine "without preconditions," the Kremlin said Saturday.

Russia is ready to hold peace talks with Ukraine "without preconditions", President Vladimir Putin told US envoy Steve Witkoff at a meeting on Friday, the Kremlin said Saturday.

"During yesterday's talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff, Vladimir Putin reiterated that Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine without any preconditions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Putin has repeated that several times in the past.

