Trump And Putin Share Warmth As Alaska Summit Begins To End Russia-Ukraine War

Alaska: US President Donald Trump and his Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin began their high stakes Alaska summit with a warm handshake on Friday (local time), greeting each other before heading into hours of discussions that could determine the future of war in Ukraine and mark a breakthrough in relations between Moscow and Washington.

Earlier, Trump landed at the Elmendorf Air Base in Anchorage, Alaska, to meet his Russian counterpart Putin, CNN reported. Putin has also arrived in Anchorage, according to Russian state media. At the outset, Trump greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The two world leaders shook hands as they stepped on a red carpet together and posed for a photo. Both leaders did not take questions from reporters.

The Russian President disembarked from a highly customised Ilyushin Il-96, the primary aircraft in Putin's fleet. President Donald Trump’s militarised Boeing 747, known as Air Force One, arrived some time earlier. According to Russian state media, President Putin ignored his favourite Aurus limousine to ride along with President Trump in his armored car after they arrived in Alaska for bilateral talks. Russian state media RIA Novosti reported that Trump invited Putin to join him in his vehicle and the Russian president agreed.

Russia 24 noted that this signaled that discussions between the leaders had already started. The meeting is scheduled at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. As per the CNN, the change-up in the format of today's bilateral meeting -- from a one-on-one to a larger group -- is significant. Trump's one-on-one meetings with Putin during his first term were clouded with mystery. With only a translator inside the room, it was often unclear what exactly was discussed.

Aides had a difficult time ascertaining if the two reached any agreements. After one such meeting, in Germany, Trump asked his interpreter to discard his notes. The addition of two aides to today's session -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US special envoy Steve Witkoff -- could allow for greater clarity once the meeting concludes, particularly if Russia offers an accounting of events that differs from the US perspective, as per CNN.

One of them will also be able to take notes, which is often an essential factor in the real-time record of high-level summits.

On Air Force One en route to Alaska, Trump told reporters that he wasn't having the meeting to broker a deal on behalf of Ukraine, but said instead, his goal was getting Putin to the table. He also stopped short of promising security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a deal to end the war. Trump said he spoke to Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko -- a staunch Putin ally -- ahead of the summit.