Trump En Route To High-Stakes Meeting With Putin In Alaska

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. President Trump is traveling to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin today in Alaska at a U.S. military base for a crucial summit. ( AP )

Anchorage: President Donald Trump 's face-to-face high-stakes summit with President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday could determine the fate of European security as well as the trajectory of the war in Ukraine. The exclusion of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy already deals a heavy blow to the West's policy of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."

Washington, D.C.'s police department now potentially in open conflict with federal forces over the terms of Trump's takeover of security in the nation's capital, with the DEA administrator now named "emergency police chief," a declaration that city leaders say has no basis in law. The attorney general's declaration came after a dispute over how much help police would provide in arresting immigrants.

DC takeover centers on how much help DC police should give feds in arresting immigrants

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s directive putting the DEA administrator in charge of D.C. police came after Police Chief Pam Smith updated guidance on arresting immigrants.

Smith had told Metropolitan Police Department officers to share information with immigration agencies regarding people not in custody, such as someone involved in a traffic stop or checkpoint. But she said other MPD policies remain in effect, limiting inquiries into immigration status and preventing arrests based solely on federal immigration warrants.

The Justice Department said Bondi disagreed with the police chief’s directive because it allowed for continued enforcement of “sanctuary policies.” Trump is testing the limits of his legal authorities, relying on obscure statutes and a supposed state of emergency to speed the mass deportation of people in the U.S. illegally.

New lawsuit challenges Trump's federal takeover of DC police as crackdown intensifies

The nation's capital challenged Trump's takeover of its police department in court on Friday after his administration named the DEA administrator as the new "emergency police chief."

District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb accused Trump of going far beyond his legal authority and asked a judge to keep control of the police department in district hands.

"The administration's unlawful actions are an affront to the dignity and autonomy of the 700,000 Americans who call D.C. home. This is the gravest threat to Home Rule that the District has ever faced, and we are fighting to stop it," Schwalb said.

'Possibility' of US security guarantees for Ukraine, 'but not in the form of NATO'

Trump says there's "a possibility" of the United States offering Ukraine security guarantees alongside European powers, "but not in the form of NATO." Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to the summit with Putin in Alaska.

He said it will be up to the Ukrainians to decide whether to concede land to Putin as part of a peace deal, but added: "I think they'll make the proper decision." "I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine," Trump said. "I'm here to get them at a table."

Macron and Zelenskyy huddled ahead of the Alaska summit

The office of President Emmanuel Macron says the French leader and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke Thursday and again Friday before the Trump-Putin summit. The two have agreed to meet each other after the U.S.-Russia summit, when "it will be most useful and effective."

The brief readout of the exchanges didn't detail any specifics of what Macron and Zelenskyy discussed.

Several Cabinet members will accompany Trump on Air Force One

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are among the Trump administration officials joining the president for his flight to Alaska. Trump will also be accompanied on Air Force One by CIA Director John Ratcliffe and top White House aides, including Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Monica Crowley, a former Fox News commentator serving as Trump's chief of protocol, also are making the trip.