ETV Bharat / international

Trump Preparing To Visit South Korea In Oct, May Sit Down With Xi Jinping: Report

Washington: US President Donald Trump and his top advisors are quietly preparing to travel to South Korea later in October this year for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, with serious discussions in place for a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping, but no firm plans are in place, CNN reported on Saturday (US local time), citing Trump administration officials.

As per the report by CNN, the US President and his top advisors are preparing for the gathering of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade ministers, three Trump administration officials told CNN.

The summit, which would take place in Gyeongju between late October and early November, is being viewed as a key opportunity for Trump to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, CNN reported.

Citing the officials, it said that there have been serious discussions about a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of APEC, but no firm plans are in place. CNN highlighted how in a phone call last month, Xi had invited Trump and his wife to visit China, an invitation the US president reciprocated, though no dates have been set.

As per CNN, while the details are still being finalised, it is unclear whether the president may add other stops on the trip. The officials stated that the administration is also viewing the trip as an opportunity for the president to secure additional economic investments in the US.

"A visit to South Korea is being discussed, which would focus on economic collaboration," a White House official told CNN. Other goals include a focus on discussions around trade, defence and civil nuclear cooperation, the official said. Trump's visit could also put him in a position to sit down once again with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un; however, whether Kim attends is still a question. CNN reported that the officials say more attention is being placed on organising a potential meeting with Xi.