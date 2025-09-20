ETV Bharat / international

Rs 90 Lakh Annual Jolt: Trump Raises H1-B Visa Fee To $100,000; Move To Significantly Impact Indian Workers

New Delhi/Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation that will require a new annual $100,000 fee (around Rs 90 lakh) for H-1B visa applications and renewals, while also rolling out a $1 million “gold card” visa as a potential pathway to US citizenship.

The move to significantly increase H-1B visa fees is bound to adversely impact Indian professionals in the US, as thousands of them live and work in the States as H-1B visa holders. According to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) data, 207,000 Indians received H-1B visas in FY 2024. The number was 191,000 in FY 2023.

The existing costs for an H-1B visa are: Registration $215, base filing $460, anti-fraud $500, and an additional employer fee $4,000, depending on company size and workforce composition.

The $100,000 annual fee is thus a massive increase and would have a major impact on companies, especially those in technology, who would hire employees from outside the US. The decision is Trump's attempt to reshape the US visa system for highly skilled foreign workers and investors, while also cracking down on immigration.

The H-1B program was created in 1990 for people with a bachelor’s degree or higher in fields where jobs are deemed hard to fill, especially science, technology, engineering and math. Critics say they allow companies to pay lower wages with fewer labour protections.

Historically, these visas have been doled out through a lottery system. This year, Amazon was by far the top recipient of H-1B visas with more than 10,000 awarded, followed by Tata Consultancy, Microsoft, Apple and Google. Geographically, California has the highest number of H-1B workers, according to UCIS.

Critics say H-1B spots often go to entry-level jobs, rather than senior positions with unique skill requirements. And while the program isn’t supposed to undercut US wages or displace US workers, critics say companies can pay less by classifying jobs at the lowest skill levels, even if the specific workers hired have more experience.

As a result, many US companies find it cheaper simply to contract out help desks, programming and other basic tasks to consulting companies such as Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tata in India and IBM and Cognizant in the U.S. These consulting companies hire foreign workers, often from India, and contract them out to US employers looking to save money.

'Most Abused Visa'

White House staff secretary Will Scharf said the H-1B non-immigrant visa programme is one of the “most abused visa” systems in the country’s current immigration system, and it is supposed to allow highly skilled labourers, who work in fields that Americans don't work in, to come into the United States.

The Trump administration said that the $100,000 fee is aimed at ensuring that the people being brought into the country are “actually very highly skilled” and do not replace American workers.

The move is aimed at protecting American workers while ensuring that companies have a pathway to hire “truly extraordinary people” and bring them to the United States. Companies pay to sponsor H1B applicants.

“We need workers. We need workers. We need great workers, and this pretty much ensures that that's what's going to happen,” Trump said, as he signed the proclamation in the Oval Office in the presence of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

New Fee Applies To Renewals Too

Asked if the new USD 100,000 fee will apply to the H1-B visa holders already in the country, to renewals or to those applying for the first time from abroad, Lutnick said, “Renewals, first times, the company needs to decide. Is that person valuable enough to have USD 100,000 a year payment to the government, or they should head home and they (companies) should go hire an American?

“It can be a total of six years, so USD 100,000 a year. So either the person is very valuable to the company and America, or they're going to depart and the company is going to hire an American. That’s the point of immigration - hire Americans and make sure the people coming in are the top, top people. Stop the nonsense of letting people just come into this country on these visas that were given away for free. The President is crystal clear. Valuable people only for America. Stop the nonsense,” Lutnick said.

Indian Workers To Be Significantly Impacted