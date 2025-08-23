Trump Nominates Close Aide Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has nominated his longtime aide Sergio Gor, who is currently the Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, as the next US Ambassador to India.

In a post on his Truth Social on Friday, Trump said Gor, 38, is a "great friend, who has been at my side for many years". "I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India," he said.

Gor would also serve as a special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs, Trump added. The announcement comes amid tariff tensions between Washington and New Delhi.

Trump said Gor and his team had overseen the hiring of nearly 4,000 officials across federal departments and agencies “in record time,” adding that over 95 per cent of positions were now filled. Gor will remain in his current role at the White House until his confirmation, he said.

"Gor has worked on my historic presidential campaigns, published my best-selling books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs, which supported our movement,” Trump wrote. The president described Gor’s role in the administration as “essential” in delivering on his political mandate.

“For the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my agenda and help us make America great again. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador. Congratulations Sergio!” Trump said.

Gor, in a post on X, said he is "beyond grateful" to Trump for his incredible trust and confidence in nominating him to be the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. "It will be the honour of my life to represent the United States," he said.

Vice President JD Vance, in a social media post, said Gor "will make a fantastic ambassador for our country to India".

Gor will succeed Eric Garcetti, who served as ambassador from May 2023 to January 2025.

