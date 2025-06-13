ETV Bharat / international

Trump Moves To Block California Electric Cars Program

Trump signed resolutions blocking California's landmark efforts to phase out gas-powered cars in favor of electric vehicles, a move the state immediately contested in court.

Trump Moves To Block California Electric Cars Program
US President Donald Trump speaks before signing a bill blocking California's rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on June 12, 2025. President Trump said Thursday that he might increase tariffs on imported automobiles in the near future, in a bid to shore up domestic manufacturing. (AFP)
author img

By AFP

Published : June 13, 2025 at 4:30 PM IST

2 Min Read

Torrance: US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed resolutions blocking California's landmark efforts to phase out gas-powered cars in favor of electric vehicles, a move the state immediately contested in court. Trump's action, a rebuke of Democratic climate change policies, comes after the Republican-led Congress revoked the state's waiver allowing it to set more stringent regulations for cars.

California had planned to end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035, among other ambitious efforts. During the signing ceremony at the White House, Trump lashed out at the state's bid as "a disaster for this country" and said the resolutions he was signing would save the industry from "destruction."

California swiftly sued the Trump administration over the resolutions, with Attorney General Rob Bonta saying: "The President's divisive, partisan agenda is jeopardizing our lives, our economy and our environment."

"It's reckless, it's illegal, and because of it, we'll be seeing the Trump administration in court again for the 26th time," he added. California, the nation's wealthiest state with around 40 million people, has long used the waiver in the Clean Air Act to set its own emissions standards as it tries to mitigate some of the worst air pollution in the country.

The size of the auto market in the state -- and the fact that several other states follow its lead -- means automakers frequently use its standards nationwide. Trump's move also came as he clashes with California over immigration enforcement. California Governor Gavin Newsom has accused the president of acting like a tyrant over his use of the military to control small-scale protests in Los Angeles.

Environmental concerns

Trump's action was condemned by environmental groups who say the rules are key for easing pollution. And Newsom recently argued that rolling back the state's EV ambitions would boost China's position on the market. While China is a manufacturing hub for such vehicles globally, the United States is a net importer of them, he said in a May statement. This is despite the United States being home to technologies that have pioneered the clean car industry, he noted.

Trump has repeatedly criticized subsidies to encourage the EV industry despite significant federal funding allocated to projects in Republican districts -- where thousands of jobs are expected to be created.

He took aim at the sector as part of his flurry of executive orders on his first day in office this January in a bid to ensure what he called a "level" playing field for gasoline-powered motors.

Torrance: US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed resolutions blocking California's landmark efforts to phase out gas-powered cars in favor of electric vehicles, a move the state immediately contested in court. Trump's action, a rebuke of Democratic climate change policies, comes after the Republican-led Congress revoked the state's waiver allowing it to set more stringent regulations for cars.

California had planned to end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035, among other ambitious efforts. During the signing ceremony at the White House, Trump lashed out at the state's bid as "a disaster for this country" and said the resolutions he was signing would save the industry from "destruction."

California swiftly sued the Trump administration over the resolutions, with Attorney General Rob Bonta saying: "The President's divisive, partisan agenda is jeopardizing our lives, our economy and our environment."

"It's reckless, it's illegal, and because of it, we'll be seeing the Trump administration in court again for the 26th time," he added. California, the nation's wealthiest state with around 40 million people, has long used the waiver in the Clean Air Act to set its own emissions standards as it tries to mitigate some of the worst air pollution in the country.

The size of the auto market in the state -- and the fact that several other states follow its lead -- means automakers frequently use its standards nationwide. Trump's move also came as he clashes with California over immigration enforcement. California Governor Gavin Newsom has accused the president of acting like a tyrant over his use of the military to control small-scale protests in Los Angeles.

Environmental concerns

Trump's action was condemned by environmental groups who say the rules are key for easing pollution. And Newsom recently argued that rolling back the state's EV ambitions would boost China's position on the market. While China is a manufacturing hub for such vehicles globally, the United States is a net importer of them, he said in a May statement. This is despite the United States being home to technologies that have pioneered the clean car industry, he noted.

Trump has repeatedly criticized subsidies to encourage the EV industry despite significant federal funding allocated to projects in Republican districts -- where thousands of jobs are expected to be created.

He took aim at the sector as part of his flurry of executive orders on his first day in office this January in a bid to ensure what he called a "level" playing field for gasoline-powered motors.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

USPOLITICSENVIRONMENTECONOMYAUTOMOBILEUS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.