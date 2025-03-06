ETV Bharat / international

'You Are Dead!,' Trump Warns Hamas, Gaza If Hostages Not Freed

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened further destruction of Gaza if all remaining hostages are not released, and issued an ultimatum to Hamas leaders to flee.

Strongly backing Israel as a ceasefire teeters, Trump said he was "sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job" as his administration expedites billions of dollars in weapons.

"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you," he wrote on his Truth Social platform after meeting freed hostages.

"This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance."

Trump also made clear there would be repercussions for Gaza as a whole, where virtually the entire population has been displaced by Israel's relentless military campaign in response to the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas.

"To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!"

His comments follow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's warning of "consequences that you cannot imagine" if Hamas does not hand over the remaining hostages seized in the October 7 attack.

The first phase of a ceasefire ended over the weekend after six weeks of relative calm that included exchanges of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

While Israel has said it wants to extend the first phase until mid-April, Hamas has insisted on a transition to the second phase, which should lead to a permanent end to the war.

But Israel has ramped up pressure not just with threats by halting all entry of goods and supplies into Gaza, renewing a hardline approach to which the previous US administration of Joe Biden had objected.

"Hamas has indeed suffered a severe blow, but it has not yet been defeated. The mission is not yet accomplished," Israel's new military chief Eyal Zamir warned Wednesday.

France, Britain and Germany jointly Wednesday called the humanitarian situation in Gaza "catastrophic" and urged Israel to ensure the "unhindered" delivery of aid.

South Africa said Israel's restriction of aid into Gaza since the weekend amounted to using starvation as a weapon of war.

Talks with Hamas

Trump's hawkish language came after the United States confirmed unprecedented direct talks with Hamas, with the US envoy on hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, discussing American hostages.