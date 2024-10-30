ETV Bharat / international

Trump Is Unstable, Obsessed With Revenge: Harris

Washington: US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris launched a fierce attack on her Republican rival Donald Trump, describing him as “unstable” and “obsessed with revenge” while urging Americans to reject his chaos and division.

Making a passionate appeal to her countrymen, Vice President Harris used the last major speech of her campaign to present herself as a fighter who would usher in a new generation of leadership.

“Donald Trump intends to use the United States military against American citizens who simply disagree with him. People he calls —“the enemy from within". This is not a candidate for President who is thinking about how to make your life better," she said.

"This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and out for unchecked power,” Harris said.

Harris, 60, will take on Trump, 78, in the November 5 election.

Addressing thousands of people at the Ellipse in Washington, DC, where Trump told his supporters on January 6, 2021, to “fight like hell,” shortly before they ransacked the US Capitol, Harris described the election as an existential choice between the liberties and the “chaos and division”.

"He has an Enemies List of people he intends to prosecute. He says one of his highest priorities is to set free the violent extremists who assaulted those law enforcement officers on January 6,” she said.

Harris said it was time to stop pointing fingers and start locking arms.

"It is time to turn the page on the drama and conflict, the fear and division. It is time for a new generation of leadership in America," she said.