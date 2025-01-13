Trump Inauguration Festivities To Kick Off With Fireworks On Saturday

Washington: The ceremonies related to the swearing-in of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the US would formally kick off with fireworks on Saturday, the inauguration committee announced on Monday. Trump would be sworn in as the US President on January 20, along with J D Vance as the Vice President at the US Capitol in front of thousands of people. Trump, 78, will replace outgoing President Joe Biden, 82.

“The official portion of the inauguration will begin with a celebration and reception at Trump National Sterling, which will include a large fireworks display. The ceremonies will culminate with the historic swearing-in of President Donald J Trump,” the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee announced. Trump Sterling is a golf resort owned by the president-elect in Sterling, a Virginia suburb of Washington DC.

“President Trump is dedicated to uniting the country through the strength, security, and opportunity of his America First agenda,” said Co-Chairs Steve Witkoff and Kelly Loeffler, Trump Vance Inaugural Committee. “The 2025 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump’s historic return to the White House and the American people’s decisive vote to Make America Great Again,” the joint statement said.

The committee also released an extensive schedule of inaugural events to be held over a four-day celebration starting Saturday. These include a fireworks display, several dinners honouring the president-elect, vice-president-elect, and cabinet secretaries, a MAGA Victory Rally to recognise the American people, the historic swearing-in, the inaugural parade, and three inaugural balls.

The inaugural ceremonies would formally conclude with the National Prayer Service on January 21. According to the detailed schedule released by the Inauguration Committee, the events on Saturday include the President’s Reception and Fireworks at Trump Sterling, followed by Cabinet Reception and Vice President’s Dinner.

On Sunday, the president-elect would participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery in the morning. During the day, Trump is scheduled to address a victory rally with his supporters in the national capital, and in the evening, he will deliver remarks at a candlelight dinner. On January 20, before the swearing-in ceremony, Trump and his wife Melania Trump would attend service at the historic St John’s Church, followed by a tea with outgoing President Biden at the White House.

From there, Trump would drive down to the US Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for noon and will address the nation after it. Thereafter, Trump would give a farewell to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Other events of the day include a US Capitol Departure Ceremony, a traditional Signing Room Ceremony, a Congressional Luncheon hosted by the leadership of the US Congress and a presidential review of the troops, according to the statement. Trump and Melania would also participate in a presidential parade on Pennsylvania Avenue, following which Trump would enter the Oval Office.

Immediately after the official signing ceremony, Trump is likely to issue a host of executive orders to deliver his poll promises, said the statement. Later, Trump would attend three balls – the Commander in Chief Ball, Liberty Inaugural Ball, and Starlight Ball - and deliver remarks there. The inauguration ceremonies would formally conclude with Trump attending and addressing the National Prayer Service on January 21 at the historic Washington National Cathedral.