Trump Announces 25% Tariff On India Starting Aug 1, Unspecified Penalties For Buying Russian Energy

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump says he'll impose a 25% tariff on goods from India, plus an additional import tax because of India's purchasing of Russian oil. Trump said on Truth Social on Wednesday that India "is our friend" but its "Tariffs are far too high" on U.S. goods.

The Republican president added that India buys military equipment and oil from Russia, which Trump said has enabled the war in Ukraine. As a result, he intends to charge an additional "penalty" starting on Friday as part of the launch of the administration's revised tariffs on multiple countries.

