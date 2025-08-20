Trump Imposed Sanctions On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: White House

New York: US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on India to bring an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said.

Trump has imposed tariffs totalling 50 per cent on India, including 25 per cent for Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil that will come into effect from August 27.

Replying to a question at a press briefing on Tuesday, Leavitt said that Trump has put "tremendous public pressure" to bring the nearly four-year war "to a close."

"He has taken actions, as you've seen, sanctions on India and other actions as well. He has made himself very clear that he wants to see this war end,” she said. "The president wants to move and bring this war to an end as quickly as possible," Leavitt added.

Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Earlier in an interview with CNBC, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused India of “profiteering” by reselling Russian oil.

India has called the tariffs imposed by the US “unjustified and unreasonable”. New Delhi said that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.