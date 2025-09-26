ETV Bharat / international

Trump Holds Talks With Pakistan's Prime Minister In The Latest Sign Of Warming Relations

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, left, and Gen. Syed Asim Munir wait for their meeting with President Donald Trump, in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, for talks Thursday at the White House in the latest sign of warming relations between the United States and the South Asian nuclear power.

Sharif was among the top officials from eight Arab or Muslim countries who met with Trump on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly this week to discuss strategy on ending the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Ties have improved between the U.S. and Pakistan as Trump's relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the Republican president's closest with a world leader during his first term, has become strained over India's increased purchases of discounted Russian oil after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022. India and Pakistan are neighbors and fierce rivals.

Trump has dramatically raised tariffs on India for those oil purchases in an effort to put indirect economic pressure on Moscow. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Pakistan reached a trade agreement in July that is expected to allow Washington to help develop Pakistan’s largely untapped oil reserves and lower tariffs for Islamabad.

Sharif arrived at the White House shortly before 5 p.m. as Trump was signing executive orders and talking with reporters. The meeting between the two leaders was closed to the media, with Pakistan's delegation leaving the White House at 6:18 p.m.

Sharif has gained favor with Trump since publicly endorsing the American leader for a Nobel Peace Prize for his administration's efforts this year at reducing tensions between Pakistan and India. India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire in May after U.S.-led talks to end the most serious military confrontation between the nuclear-armed rivals in decades.

Unlike Sharif, Modi has declined to indulge Trump’s attempt to claim credit for brokering the ceasefire. That deal followed weeks of clashes, missile and drone strikes across their borders. The clashes were triggered by a massacre of tourists that India blames on Pakistan, which denies the charge.