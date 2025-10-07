ETV Bharat / international

Trump 'Happy' To Work With Democrats On Health Care, If Shutdown Ends

President Donald Trump talks with reporters after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump said Monday he would be "happy" to negotiate a deal on health programs with Democrats, but demanded the federal government first be re-opened, as a crippling shutdown entered its second week.

Democrats are refusing to provide the handful of votes the ruling Republicans need to reopen federal departments, unless an agreement is reached on extending expiring "Obamacare" health care subsidies and reversing cuts to health programs passed as part of Trump's signature "One Big Beautiful Bill." With the government out of money since Wednesday, Senate Democrats blocked a House-passed temporary funding bill for a fifth time on Monday evening.

The hard line taken by Democrats marks a rare moment of leverage for the opposition party in a period when Trump and his ultra-loyal Republicans control every branch of government and Trump himself is accused of seeking to amass authoritarian-like powers.

With funding not renewed, non-critical services are being suspended. Salaries for hundreds of thousands of public sector employees are set to be withheld from Friday, while military personnel could miss their paychecks from October 15.

And Trump has upped the ante by threatening to have large numbers of government employees fired, rather than just furloughed -- placed on temporary unpaid leave -- as is normally done during shutdowns. Republicans are digging in their heels, with House Speaker Mike Johnson telling his members not even to report to Congress unless the Democrats cave, insisting any debate over health care be held after re-opening the government.

Trump echoed the demand in a social media post Monday evening, but appeared to be more open to future negotiations. "I am happy to work with the Democrats on their Failed Healthcare Policies, or anything else, but first they must allow our Government to re-open," he said on his Truth Social platform.

Shutdown impacts