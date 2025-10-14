ETV Bharat / international

Trump Hails 'Tremendous Day For Middle East' As Leaders Sign Gaza Declaration

US President Donald Trump delivers a statement during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025. ( AFP )

Sharm el Sheikh(Egypt): US President Donald Trump hailed a "tremendous day for the Middle East" as he and regional leaders signed a declaration Monday meant to cement a ceasefire in Gaza, hours after Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages and prisoners.

Trump made a lightning visit to Israel, where he lauded Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an address to parliament, before flying to Egypt for a Gaza summit where he and the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey signed the declaration as guarantors to the Gaza deal.

"This is a tremendous day for the world, it's a tremendous day for the Middle East," Trump said as more than two dozen world leaders sat down to talk in the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

He later declared that the assembled leaders had "achieved what everybody said was impossible". "At long last, we have peace in the Middle East," Trump said in a speech.

According to the document, the signatories pledged to "pursue a comprehensive vision of peace, security and shared prosperity in the region", and also welcomed "the progress achieved in establishing comprehensive and durable peace arrangements in the Gaza Strip".

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said the Gaza deal "closes a painful chapter in human history" and sets the stage for a two-state solution.

As part of Trump's plan to end the Gaza war, Hamas on Monday freed the last 20 surviving hostages it held after two years of captivity in Gaza. In exchange, Israel released 1,968 mostly Palestinian prisoners held in its jails, its prison service said.

"For so many families across this land, it has been years since you've known a single day of true peace," Trump said earlier in the day during his address to Israel's parliament, where he received a lengthy standing ovation.

"Not only for Israelis, but also for Palestinians and for many others, the long and painful nightmare is finally over." In Tel Aviv, a huge crowd that had gathered to support hostage families erupted in joy, tears and song as news broke of the first releases, though the pain at the loss of those who had not survived was palpable.

In the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, huge crowds gathered to welcome home the first prisoners, with some chanting "Allahu akbar", or God is the greatest, in celebration.

And in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, residents climbed the sides of the slow-moving Red Cross buses carrying the prisoners to greet their loved ones with a hug or kiss.

- 'Emotion and sadness' -

"Welcome home," Israel's foreign ministry said on X, hailing the return of the hostages.

None of the captives spoke directly to AFP immediately after their return, but videos filmed and released by the Israeli military captured some of the raw emotion of the reunions.

"My life, you are my life... you are a hero," cried Einav Zangauker as she embraced her smiling son Matan, in one video.

Under the ceasefire agreement, Hamas is also due to return the bodies of 27 hostages who died or were killed in captivity, as well as the remains of a soldier killed in 2014 during a previous Gaza conflict.