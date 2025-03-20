ETV Bharat / international

Trump 'Fully Supports' Israeli Actions In Gaza: White House

Washington: US President Donald Trump "fully supports" Israel's deadly resumption of air and ground operations in Gaza, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday, blaming Hamas for the violence.

"He fully supports Israel and the IDF and the actions that they've taken in recent days," Leavitt told reporters when asked if Trump was trying to get a Gaza ceasefire back on track.

"The president made it very clear to Hamas that if they did not release all of the hostages there would be all hell to pay, and unfortunately, Hamas chose to play games in the media with lives."

Leavitt said the situation was "completely the fault of Hamas" for their October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, adding that Trump wants "all of those hostages" seized by Palestinian militants to be released.