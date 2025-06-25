ETV Bharat / international

In His Sole Full Day At The NATO Summit, Trump Faces An Alliance Further Shaped To His Liking

US President Donald Trump, left, talks with secretary general of NATO Mark Rutte, center, during a family photo at the 2025 NATO summit in The Hague, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. ( AP )

The Hague: President Donald Trump on Wednesday will meet with members of a NATO alliance that he has worked to bend to his will over the years and whose members are rattled by his latest comments casting doubt on the U.S. commitment to its mutual defense guarantees.

Trump's comments en route to the Netherlands that his fidelity to Article 5 “depends on your definition" are likely to draw a spotlight at the NATO summit, as will the new and fragile Iran-Israel ceasefire that Trump helped broker after the U.S. unloaded airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

At the same time, the alliance is poised to enact one of Trump's chief priorities for NATO: a pledge by its member countries to increase, sometimes significantly, how much they spend on their defense.

“NATO was broke, and I said, ‘You’re going to have to pay,’” Trump said Tuesday. “And we did a whole thing, and now they’re paying a lot. Then I said, ‘You’re going to have to lift it to 4% or 5%, and 5% is better.’”

Spending 5% of a country's gross domestic product on defense is “good,” Trump pronounced, adding, “It gives them much more power.”

The boost in spending follows years of Trump complaints that other countries weren't paying their fair share for membership in an alliance created as a bulwark against threats from the former Soviet Union. Most NATO countries, with the key exception of Spain, are preparing to endorse the 5% pledge, motivated to bolster their own defenses not just by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine but also, perhaps, to placate Trump.

As a candidate in 2016, Trump suggested that he, as president, would not necessarily heed the alliance’s mutual defense guarantees outlined in Article 5 of the NATO treaty. In March of this year, he expressed uncertainty that NATO would come to the United States' defense if needed, though the alliance did just that after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.