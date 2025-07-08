Trump Extends Tariff Deadline To Aug 1 As He Shoots Letters To Over A Dozen Countries

New Delhi: The US has delayed imposing its "Liberation Day" reciprocal tariffs until August 1, even as President Donald Trump shared letters addressing leaders of over a dozen countries on social media, informing them of his latest tariff plans.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs against several countries, including India (26 per cent), but paused the implementation of these duties for 90 days, giving all trading partners a deadline until July 9 to reach a deal.

"I have determined, based on additional information and recommendations from various senior officials, including information on the status of discussions with trading partners, that it is necessary and appropriate to extend the suspension effectuated by Executive Order 14266 until 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 1, 2025," Trump said on Monday in his executive order, which was published by the White House.

Extending the deadline allows more time to iron out issues between New Delhi and Washington before finalising an interim trade deal. India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement. They have set a deadline to conclude the first tranche by fall (September- October) this year. Before that, the two countries are looking to finalise an interim trade deal.

Trump still has outstanding differences on trade with the European Union and India, among other trading partners. Tougher talks with China are on a longer time horizon in which imports from that nation are being taxed at 55%.

Meanwhile, the US President on Monday placed a 25 per cent tax on goods imported from Japan and South Korea, citing persistent trade imbalances with the two crucial US allies in Asia. Additionally he sent letters announcing new tariff rates on a dozen other nations that would go into effect on Aug. 1.

"....there will be approximately 12 other countries that will receive notifications and letters directly from the President of the United States," said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt before Trump shared the letters on Truth Social.

She said that Trump was setting the rates himself, creating “tailor-made trade plans for each and every country on this planet and that’s what this administration continues to be focused on.”

Letters are said to have been issued to Myanmar, South Africa, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan, among others. According to officials, India has already made its stand clear to the US authorities on the interim trade deal and the ball is now in Washington's court. The US has been India's largest trading partner since 2021-22.