Trump Envoy Witkoff Expects Gaza 'Breakthrough' In Coming Days

Palestinians mourn during the funeral of people killed in an Israeli military strike, outside Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. ( AP )

New York: US envoy Steve Witkoff said Wednesday he expected a breakthrough related to Gaza in the coming days, saying President Donald Trump had presented a plan to regional countries.

Witkoff, a real estate friend of Trump who has become his roving ambassador, said the US president shared ideas when meeting with a group of Arab and Islamic countries on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"We presented what we call the Trump 21-point plan for peace in the Mideast and Gaza," Witkoff said. "I think it addresses Israeli concerns as well as the concerns of all the neighbours in the region," he told the Concordia summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"We're hopeful, and I might say even confident, that in the coming days we'll be able to announce some sort of breakthrough." French President Emmanuel Macron, who also met with Trump on Tuesday, said he expected the plan, which Witkoff did not detail, to include elements he presented to the US president.