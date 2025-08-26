ETV Bharat / international

Trump Envoy Says Officials Working 'Very, Very Hard' On Ending Russia-Ukraine War

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, shakes hands with Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy to Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. ( AP )

Kyiv: U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg said in Kyiv on Monday that officials are "working very, very hard" on efforts to end the three-year war between Russia and Ukraine, as a lack of progress fuels doubts about whether a peace settlement could be on the horizon.

Officials are "hoping to get to a position where, in the near term, we have, with a lack of a better term, security guarantees" that address Ukraine's fears of another invasion by Russia in the future, Kellogg said.

"That's a work in progress," Kellogg said of the potential security guarantees after attending Ukraine's annual National Prayer Breakfast along with politicians, business leaders and diplomats.

A week ago, Trump said he had set in motion arrangements for direct peace talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy. But Russian officials have signaled that such a summit won't happen any time soon.

Trump said Friday he expects to decide on next steps in two weeks if direct talks aren't scheduled. A stream of high-ranking visitors to Kyiv in recent days reflects concerns around the U.S.-led peace drive.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Kyiv on Sunday for meetings with Zelenskyy, pledging 2 billion Canadian dollars in aid, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was in the Ukrainian capital on Friday. Germany's vice chancellor and finance minister, Lars Klingbeil, arrived in Kyiv on Monday to discuss "how Germany can best support Ukraine in a possible peace process."

Putin spoke on the phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday, the Kremlin said. Russia and Iran have close relations, and Putin has also deepened ties with China, India and North Korea as Western countries have sided with Ukraine in the war. Putin and Pezeshkian are expected to meet next week when China hosts the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's annual summit, in Tianjin.

Germany, Norway vow more help for Ukraine

Klingbeil, the German vice chancellor, told Zelenskyy that Ukraine's allies have to "talk about what happens if President Putin does not relent, if he wants to continue the war." Germany will continue to stand by Ukraine, he said, echoing sentiments by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store earlier in the day.