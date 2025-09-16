ETV Bharat / international

Trump Dials Modi, Greets Him On Birthday, Hours After India-US Trade Talks Resume

In a quick response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed gratitude to President Trump for his phone call to wish him on his 75th birthday. PM Modi's birthday falls on September 17.

New Delhi: In his first phone conversation in months, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and greeted him on the eve of his 75th birthday, in a significant gesture seen as part of Washington's efforts to reset ties with New Delhi.

In a post on X, PM Modi thanked Donald Trump for birthday greetings amid the US President's outreach to break the ice between the two countries over a strain in ties after the US imposed tariffs on India.

Modi indicated that he too is committed to strengthening the India-US comprehensive global partnership. He also expressed support for Trump’s initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi wrote, "Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."

Earlier in the day, India and the United States held the sixth round of bilateral trade negotiations in New Delhi, signalling renewed political momentum toward a long-awaited trade agreement.