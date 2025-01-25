Trump's Crackdown On Illegal Immigrants Begins, Hundreds Arrested And Deported Via Military Aircraft

Washington: Two US military planes carrying dozens of expelled migrants arrived in Guatemala on Friday, authorities said, kickstarting the deportation operation launched by President Donald Trump.
In a post on X, the White House shared a photo of expelled migrants being moved into one of the military planes. The text on the photo read: Promises made, promises kept. Deportation flights have begun. "Just as he promised, President Trump is sending a strong message to the world: those who enter the United States illegally will face serious consequences," the post read.
A total of 79 Guatemalans -- 48 men and 31 women -- were on a first flight that landed at around midnight, the Central American country's migration institute said. The second, with an unspecified number of migrants on board, arrived Friday morning.
The White House announced late Thursday that "538 illegal immigrant criminals" had been arrested and hundreds deported by military aircraft, saying that "the largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway." The Guatemalan government did not confirm whether any of those migrants were among the deportees that arrived Friday.
"These are flights that took place after Trump took office," an official in the Guatemalan vice president's office told AFP. Quoting a Pentagon source, AFP reported that "overnight, two DOD (Department of Defense) aircraft conducted repatriation flights from the US to Guatemala."
On Friday, Trump told reporters that the flights were to get "the bad, hard criminals out." "Murderers, people that have been as bad as you get. As bad as anybody you've seen," he said.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the commencement of large-scale deportation operations, stating that 538 illegal immigrant criminals, including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several individuals convicted of sex crimes against minors, have been arrested.
In a post on X, she wrote, "Deportation flights have begun. President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences."
Leavitt also said that hundreds have already been deported via military aircraft, calling it the "largest massive deportation operation" in US history.
In another post, she wrote, "The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors."
"The Trump Administration also deported hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals via military aircraft. The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept," the post added.
Meanwhile, India has also reiterated its stance against illegal immigration, with the Ministry of External Affairs stating it will facilitate the return of Indian nationals "overstaying" or residing without proper documentation in the United States or "anywhere in the world."
"We are against illegal immigration, especially because it is linked to several forms of organised crime," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press briefing on Friday.
He added, "For Indians not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world, if they are Indian nationals and they are overstaying, or they are in a particular country without proper documentation, we will take them back, provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality and that they are indeed Indians. If that happens to be the case, we will take things forward and facilitate their return to India."
Trump during his presidential campaign in 2024, had promised that he would declare a national emergency to carry out mass deportations of migrants living in the US without legal permission and after taking office on January 20, he signed executive orders declaring a "national emergency" at the southern border with Mexico.
On his first day in office, Trump signed orders declaring a "national emergency" at the southern border and announced the deployment of more troops to the area while vowing to deport "criminal aliens."
His administration said it would also reinstate a "Remain in Mexico" policy under which people who apply to enter the United States from Mexico must remain there until their application has been decided.
The White House has also halted an asylum program for people fleeing authoritarian regimes in Central and South America, leaving thousands of people stranded on the Mexican side of the border. (Agency inputs)
