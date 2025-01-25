ETV Bharat / international

Trump's Crackdown On Illegal Immigrants Begins, Hundreds Arrested And Deported Via Military Aircraft

The White House shared a photo of expelled migrants being moved into one of the military planes. ( X@WhiteHouse )

Washington: Two US military planes carrying dozens of expelled migrants arrived in Guatemala on Friday, authorities said, kickstarting the deportation operation launched by President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, the White House shared a photo of expelled migrants being moved into one of the military planes. The text on the photo read: Promises made, promises kept. Deportation flights have begun. "Just as he promised, President Trump is sending a strong message to the world: those who enter the United States illegally will face serious consequences," the post read.

A total of 79 Guatemalans -- 48 men and 31 women -- were on a first flight that landed at around midnight, the Central American country's migration institute said. The second, with an unspecified number of migrants on board, arrived Friday morning.

The White House announced late Thursday that "538 illegal immigrant criminals" had been arrested and hundreds deported by military aircraft, saying that "the largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway." The Guatemalan government did not confirm whether any of those migrants were among the deportees that arrived Friday.

"These are flights that took place after Trump took office," an official in the Guatemalan vice president's office told AFP. Quoting a Pentagon source, AFP reported that "overnight, two DOD (Department of Defense) aircraft conducted repatriation flights from the US to Guatemala."

On Friday, Trump told reporters that the flights were to get "the bad, hard criminals out." "Murderers, people that have been as bad as you get. As bad as anybody you've seen," he said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the commencement of large-scale deportation operations, stating that 538 illegal immigrant criminals, including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several individuals convicted of sex crimes against minors, have been arrested.

In a post on X, she wrote, "Deportation flights have begun. President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences."