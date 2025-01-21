ETV Bharat / international

Trump Decrees End Of Diversity Programs, LGBTQ Protections

New York: US President Donald Trump repealed numerous executive orders promoting LGBTQ equality and issued new ones decreeing only two genders and ending government diversity programs Monday, definitively breaking with what he decries as "woke" culture.

On the campaign trail, Trump vilified diversity, equity and inclusion policies in the federal government and corporate world, saying they discriminated against white people -- men in particular.

"The Biden Administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' (DEI), into virtually all aspects of the Federal Government, in areas ranging from airline safety to the military," said one new order ending such programs.

While campaigning, Trump also demonized any recognition of gender diversity, attacking transgender people -- notably transgender women in sports -- and gender-affirming care for children.

In front of a crowd of supporters in a Washington arena, Trump wiped out 78 executive orders, actions and presidential memoranda issued by his predecessor Joe Biden.

Several of the overturned decrees promoted diversity and equality in the government, workplaces and healthcare, as well as the rights of LGBTQ Americans.

In doing so, Trump fulfilled a campaign promise to immediately curtail programs that sought to redress historical inequality but that he has insisted disadvantage white people, particularly men.

He scrapped Biden-era executive orders that prevented "discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation," discrimination against LGBTQ Americans in education, as well as equity programs for Black, Hispanic and Pacific Islander Americans.

He later issued a separate executive order requiring federal agencies to only give the option of male or female, removing the option for any other gender identity -- such as "X" on passport applications.

'Continued backlash'

"Agencies shall take all necessary steps, as permitted by law, to end the Federal funding of gender ideology," the order said, using a catch-all phrase invoked by Trump to refer to any language inclusive of gender identity other than male or female.