Trump Criticizes UN, Says It’s Ignoring His Peace-Promoting Efforts

United Nations: Watched by the world, President Donald Trump returned to the United Nations on Tuesday to deliver a wide-ranging address on his second-term foreign policy achievements and lament that “globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order,” according to the White House.

World leaders are listening closely to his remarks at the U.N. General Assembly as Trump has already moved quickly to diminish U.S. support for the world body in his first eight months in office. After his latest inauguration, he issued a first-day executive order withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization. That was followed by his move to end U.S. participation in the U.N. Human Rights Council, and ordering up a review of U.S. membership in hundreds of intergovernmental organizations aimed at determining whether they align with the priorities of his “America First” agenda.

Global leaders are being tested by intractable wars in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan, uncertainty about the economic and social impact of emerging artificial intelligence technology, and anxiety about Trump’s antipathy for the global body.

Trump invites world leaders to have dinner with him in a ‘totally safe’ Washington, DC

Trump shifted to talking about crime overall and specifically his crackdown in the U.S. capital, asserting that the city is “a totally safe city” after he flooded the streets with National Guard troops and federal law enforcement officers.

“I welcome you to come,” Trump said. “In fact, we’ll have dinner together at a local restaurant and we’ll be able to walk. We don’t have to go by an armored plated vehicle.”

Trump went to dinner earlier this month at a seafood restaurant a few blocks from the White House to show it was safe even for him to venture out. He rode over in his armored limousine.

Trump points to US boat bombing and warns drug traffickers of more

Trump is unapologetic about authorizing the bombing of two boats U.S. officials said were carrying drugs, despite bipartisan criticism that the U.S. military actions violated the law. “Let’s put it this way: People don’t like to take big loads of drugs in boats anymore,” he said, promising more attacks if he deems it necessary.

“Please be warned that we will blow you out of existence,” he said after the two attacks that U.S. officials said killed 14 people. Many Democrats and some Republicans have questioned Trump’s policy as a potential overreach of executive authority in part because the military was used for law enforcement purposes.

Trump lectures the world on immigration policy

“It’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders. You have to end it now. I can tell you, I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell,” Trump proclaimed. It was a lot of bravado on the world stage at the United Nations General Assembly — even for a leader who’s built his political career on public boasts.

Trump has launched a crackdown along the U.S.-Mexico border and pushed hardline domestic immigration policies. “Once we started detaining and deporting everyone who crossed the border — and removing illegal aliens from the United States — they simply stopped coming,” he said. The president called his efforts a “humanitarian act,” arguing that it saved people who might have otherwise died trying to cross the U.S. border illegally.

Trump accuses the UN of ‘funding an assault’ on Western countries’ borders

Trump said the best example is “the number one political issue of our time, the crisis of uncontrolled migration.” He said the U.N. last year budgeted several hundred million dollars to support more than half a million migrants entering the U.S.

“Think of that,” Trump said. “The U.N. is supporting people that are illegally coming into the United States, and we have to get them out.”

The president, who’s enforcing an immigration crackdown in the U.S., said what the U.N. is doing is “totally unacceptable.”

“The U.N. is supposed to stop invasions, not create them and not finance them,” said Trump.

Trump threatens Russia sanctions but says Europe must join in

Trump threatened to hit Russia with “a very strong round of powerful tariffs” if Putin doesn’t come to the table to end its war in Ukraine. He claimed that would “stop the bloodshed .. very quickly” but also suggested fighting will not end as long as China and European nations continue buying Russian energy.

“They’re funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one?” Trump said.

Trump tells Hamas to release all hostages now

Trump demanded on Tuesday that Hamas immediately release all hostages living and dead that it’s holding in Gaza, saying the time for partial releases is over.

Speaking to world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, Trump also criticized several European nations, including U.S. allies, for recognizing a Palestinian state, which he called a reward to Hamas for its Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in Israel that sparked the current conflict.

“As if to encourage continued conflict, some in this body seek to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state,” Trump said. “This would be a reward for these horrible atrocities, including October 7th. But instead of giving in to Hamas as ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: release the hostages now.”

“Just release the hostages now.”