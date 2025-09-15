ETV Bharat / international

Trump Slams Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Motel Manager's Murder In Dallas

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before he departs on Air Force One at Morristown Airport, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Morristown, N.J. ( ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump has decried the brutal beheading of an Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas, allegedly by an undocumented Cuban immigrant with a prior criminal record, whom he called an "Illegal Alien."

Posting on Truth, his social media platform, Trump said the assailant should have been deported, blaming what he called the lenient policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden. "Being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER," he said. Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, 50, originally from Karnataka, was attacked with a machete on September 10 at the Downtown Suites Motel, where he lived and worked.