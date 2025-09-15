ETV Bharat / international

Trump Slams Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Motel Manager's Murder In Dallas

An Indian-origin motel manager in the US was beheaded in front of his wife and son in Texas following a dispute over a washing machine.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before he departs on Air Force One at Morristown Airport, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Morristown, N.J. ( (AP)
By PTI

Published : September 15, 2025 at 7:14 AM IST

Washington: US President Donald Trump has decried the brutal beheading of an Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas, allegedly by an undocumented Cuban immigrant with a prior criminal record, whom he called an "Illegal Alien."

Posting on Truth, his social media platform, Trump said the assailant should have been deported, blaming what he called the lenient policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden. "Being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER," he said. Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, 50, originally from Karnataka, was attacked with a machete on September 10 at the Downtown Suites Motel, where he lived and worked.

In this undated photo, Indian-origin motel manager Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, who was beheaded in front of his wife and son in Texas following a dispute over a washing machine.
In this undated photo, Indian-origin motel manager Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, who was beheaded in front of his wife and son in Texas following a dispute over a washing machine. (PTI)

The assault, carried out in front of his wife and 18-year-old son, has deeply shaken the Indian-American community. The accused, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, has been charged with capital murder.

US immigration officials confirmed he was previously detained but released in January 2025 after Cuba refused to accept his deportation. Nagamallaiah's funeral took place on September 13 in Flower Mound, Texas, attended by close family and friends.

A fundraiser to support his family has raised over USD 321,326. The killing has renewed debate over immigration enforcement and the challenges US authorities face when countries decline to accept deportees.

Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In US; Co-Worker Arrested

