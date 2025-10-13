ETV Bharat / international

After Missing Nobel, Trump Claims To Resolve 8 Wars, Including One Between India & Pakistan

New York: After missing the Nobel Peace Prize, US President Donald Trump has claimed to have resolved eight wars, including the one between India and Pakistan, saying, he did not do this for the Nobel.

Trump has been claiming to resolve seven conflicts till now, including the one between India and Pakistan. However, he has now increased that figure to eight after adding the Israel-Gaza conflict. While talking to reporters on board Air Force One on Sunday, Trump also hinted at planning to resolve the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“This will be my eighth war that I have solved, and I hear there is a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said, I'll have to wait till I get back. I am doing another one. Because I am good at solving wars. I am good at making peace,” Trump said. The US President also claimed that he resolved most of these wars “within a day.”

“We saved millions of lives, think about India, Pakistan, think about some of the wars that were going on for years. We had one going for 31, one going for 32, one going for 37 years, with millions of people being killed in every country, and I got every one of those done, for the most part, within a day," Trump added.

Trump said that the prize announced by the Nobel committee was for 2024, while he resolved these wars in 2025. “In all fairness to the Nobel Committee, it was for 2024. This was picked for 2024,” Trump said while emphasising, “I did this not for the Nobel. I did this to save lives.”