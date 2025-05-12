Trump Claims His Administration Stopped 'Nuclear Conflict' Between India And Pakistan

New York/Washington: President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that his administration stopped a "nuclear conflict" between India and Pakistan, adding that he told the two countries America will do a “lot of trade” with them if they stop the conflict.

"On Saturday, my administration helped broker a full and immediate ceasefire, I think, a permanent one, between India and Pakistan, ending a dangerous conflict of two nations with lots of nuclear weapons. And they were going at it hot and heavy, and it was seemingly not going to stop,” Trump said in his remarks in the White House, describing “the historic events that took place over the last few days.”

Indian government sources in New Delhi have been maintaining that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached the understanding and no third party was involved.

"I'm very proud to let you know that the leadership of India and Pakistan was unwavering, powerful, but unwavering in both cases, having these, they really were from the standpoint of having the strength and the wisdom and fortitude to fully know and to understand the gravity of the situation," he said.

"And we helped a lot, and we helped also with trade. I said, ‘Come on, we're going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let's stop it. Let's stop it. If you stop it, we're doing trade. If you don't stop it, we're not going to do any trade'," he claimed.

"People have never really used trade the way I used it, that I can tell you, and all of a sudden they said, ‘I think we're going to stop’ and they have, and they did it for a lot of reasons, but trade is a big one. We're going to do a lot of trade with Pakistan. We're going to do a lot of trade with India. We're negotiating with India right now. We're going to be soon, negotiating with Pakistan, and we stopped a nuclear conflict," he claimed.

"I think it would have it could have been a bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed. So I'm very proud of that. I also want to thank Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio for their work and efforts they worked very hard on that,” Trump said.