Trump Chooses New York Rep Elise Stefanik As Ambassador To United Nations

Elise Stefanik serves as House Republican Conference Chair and has long been one of US President-elect Donald Trump's most loyal allies in the House.

Trump Chooses New York Rep Elise Stefanik As Ambassador To United Nations
File Photo of President-elect Donald Trump (AP)
By PTI

Published : 38 minutes ago

New York: President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Rep. Elise Stefanik to serve as his ambassador to the United Nations. “Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump said in a statement Monday announcing his pick.

Nikki Haley, who challenged Trump for the GOP nomination, was among those who previously held the role in his first term.

Stefanik, 40, who serves as House Republican Conference Chair, has long been one of Trump's most loyal allies in the House and was among those discussed as a potential vice presidential choice.

