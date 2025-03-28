ETV Bharat / international

Trump, Canada PM Ease Tensions With 'Productive' Call

Washington: US President Donald Trump said he had an "extremely productive" first call Friday with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, despite tensions over tariffs and Trump's recent calls to annex his northern neighbor.

Trump added that the two had agreed to meet soon after Canada's general election on April 28, which Carney called shortly after replacing Trump's nemesis, Justin Trudeau two weeks ago.

"I just finished speaking with Prime Minister Mark Carney, of Canada. It was an extremely productive call, we agree on many things," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Trump said they would be "meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada."

Trump's glowing post was a dramatic change in tone from recent rhetoric between Washington and Ottawa.

In a sign of the tensions, Carney had declared on Thursday that the era of deep economic, security and military ties between Canada and the United States "is over."