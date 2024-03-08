Trump attorneys post bond to support USD 83.3 million award to writer in defamation case

Attorney Alina Habba filed papers on Friday with the New York trial judge to show that Trump had secured a USD 91.6 million bond from the Federal Insurance Co.

New York: A lawyer for Donald Trump says the former president has secured a bond sufficient to support an USD 83.3 million jury award granted to writer E. Jean Carroll during a January defamation trial.

Attorney Alina Habba filed papers on Friday with the New York trial judge to show that Trump had secured a USD 91.6 million bond from the Federal Insurance Co. She simultaneously filed a notice of appeal to show Trump is appealing the verdict to the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals. The posting of the bond was a necessary step to delay payment of the award until the 2nd Circuit can rule.

