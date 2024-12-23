Trump Appoints Indian American Entrepreneur As Senior Policy Advisor On Artificial Intelligence

San Francisco: US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday named Indian American entrepreneur, venture capitalist and author Sriram Krishnan as Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence.

“Sriram Krishnan will serve as the Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy,” Trump said on Sunday as he announced several appointments on artificial intelligence or AI.

Krishnan, who has previously led product teams at Microsoft, Twitter, Yahoo!, Facebook and Snap, will work along with David O. Sacks who will be the White House AI & Crypto Czar.

“Working closely with David Sacks, Sriram will focus on ensuring continued American leadership in AI and help shape and coordinate AI policy across government, including working with the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Sriram started his career at Microsoft as a founding member of Windows Azure,” Trump said.

Krishnan said, “I'm honoured to be able to serve our country and ensure continued American leadership in AI by working closely with David Sacks.” Krishnan's appointment has been welcomed by the Indian American community.

“We heartily congratulate Sriram Krishnan and are delighted that he has been appointed by President-elect Donald Trump as Senior Policy Advisor in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy,” said Indiaspora’s executive director Sanjeev Joshipura.

“For several years, Sriram has been an insightful thinker and influential commentator in the artificial intelligence realm. His previous work blending public policy, international affairs, investing and technology will stand him in good stead as he serves the nation in this important role,” he added.

“As Indiaspora continues our convening and thought leadership work on AI in the United States and abroad, we look forward to engaging closely with Sriram,” Joshipura said.