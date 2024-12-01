ETV Bharat / international

Trump Announces Indian American Kash Patel As Choice To Lead FBI

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump aims to make loyalist Kash Patel the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, he said on Saturday, in a move that would mean replacing the agency's current leader.

The incoming president announced the former advisor and Pentagon official, who is known for his views blasting the so-called government "deep state," as his choice for the post on his Truth Social network.

Hard-liner Republicans have for years insisted that a supposed "deep state" of allegedly biased government bureaucrats has worked to stifle Trump from behind the scenes.

The FBI's current director, Christopher Wray, was appointed to a 10-year term in 2017, meaning he would either need to step down or be fired.

The FBI under Wray -- who Trump appointed -- has investigated the incoming president.

"Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator and 'America First' fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People," Trump wrote in the post.