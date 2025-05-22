ETV Bharat / international

Trump Again Claims He 'Settled' Recent Indo-Pak Conflict Through 'Trade'

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated his claim that he “settled” the recent conflict between India and Pakistan through “trade”.

“If you take a look at what we just did with Pakistan and India. We settled that whole, and I think I settled it through trade," Trump said in remarks in the Oval Office during a meeting with visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He said the US is doing a "big deal" with both India and Pakistan.

“And I said, ‘What are you guys doing?”, Trump said.

“Somebody had to be the last one to shoot. But the shooting was getting worse and worse, bigger and bigger, deeper and deeper into the country. And we spoke to them, and I think we, you know, I hate to say we got it settled, and then two days later, something happens, and they say it's Trump's fault.

"But... Pakistan has got some excellent people and some really good, great leaders. And India is my friend, Modi,” Trump said, to which the South African president replied, “Modi, mutual friend”.