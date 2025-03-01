ETV Bharat / international

Trump Administration To Slash Funding For Enforcement Of Fair Housing Laws

FILE - Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner, walks towards the West Wing following a TV interview at the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump's administration has begun terminating grants to organizations that enforce the Fair Housing Act by taking complaints, investigating and litigating housing discrimination cases for Americans across the country, according to documents and information obtained by The Associated Press on Friday.

The grants are disbursed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to private nonprofits, which act as the frontline enforcement of the federal anti-discrimination law passed in 1968. They educate communities on their rights, test whether a landlord is racially discriminating, investigate complaints, resolve disputes and can help with legal counsel.

Of an estimated 34,000 fair housing complaints lodged in the U.S. in 2023, these private nonprofits processed 75%, according to a report from the National Fair Housing Alliance. The rest were fielded by state and local governments, with HUD and the U.S. Department of Justice working on less than 6% combined.

It is the highest number of complaints since the first report in the 1990s, and over half were lodged for discrimination based on a disability.

Now, of the 162 active grants going to the private nonprofits to do that work, nearly half are slated for cancellation, said Nikitra Bailey, executive vice president at the National Fair Housing Alliance. Bailey added that some organizations rely entirely on the grants and may have to shutter, others will have to lay off staff and limit services.

"It's doing it at a time when Americans want to see an end to the barrage of rising housing costs and a lack of housing supply," Bailey said. "They need increased support and intervention from our federal government, not a withdrawal from basic civil rights."

In a statement, a spokesperson for HUD said: "The Department is responsible for ensuring our grantees and contractors are in compliance with the President's Executive Orders. If we determine they are not in compliance, then we are required to take action. The Department will continue to serve the American people, including those are facing housing discrimination or eviction."

The "program really exists because the fair housing laws don't enforce themselves," said Maureen St. Cyr, executive director of Massachusetts Fair Housing Center, a group that's grant is being terminated. "People need lawyers to make those rights a reality."