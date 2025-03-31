ETV Bharat / international

Trump Administration To Honour Bangladesh's Women Student Protest Leaders For Bravery

New York: Women student leaders, who were “key drivers" in the protest against the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh last year, are among the women from around the world who will be awarded by the Donald Trump administration for their "exceptional courage, strength, and leadership".

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and First Lady Melania Trump will host the annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards ceremony at the Department of State on Tuesday.

The women student protest leaders of Bangladesh will be honoured with the 'Madeleine Albright Honorary Group Award', named after the first woman to serve as US Secretary of State.

"A valiant group of women were key drivers in the student protest movement against violent repression in Bangladesh in July-August 2024. They demonstrated extraordinary bravery, including standing between security forces and male protestors in spite of threats and violence," the State Department said in a statement.

"When their male counterparts were arrested, these women found innovative ways to continue communication and lead the protests, defying censorship efforts, even during the complete shutdown of the Internet. The bravery and selflessness of these women amid uncertainty was the very definition of courage," it said.

Now in its 19th year, the Secretary of State's IWOC Award recognizes women from around the world who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership – often at great personal risk and sacrifice.

Since 2007, the Department of State has recognised more than 200 women from over 90 countries with the IWOC Award. US diplomatic missions overseas nominate one woman of courage from their respective host countries, and the finalists are selected and approved by senior department officials, the statement added.