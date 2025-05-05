ETV Bharat / international

Trump Administration Says It'll Pay Illegal Immigrants $1,000 To Leave US

Mass deportation of illegal immigrants in the U.S. is proving to be a costly and resource-intensive endeavour.

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (AP/File photo)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 5, 2025 at 8:48 PM IST

By REBECCA SANTANA

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration says it is going to pay immigrants in the United States illegally who've returned to their home country voluntarily $1,000 as it pushes forward with its mass deportation agenda.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a news release Monday that it's also paying for travel assistance and that those people who use an app called CBP Home to tell the government that they plan to return home will be "deprioritized" for detention and removal by immigration enforcement.

"If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest. DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App," Secretary Kristi Noem said.

US President Donald Trump has made immigration enforcement and the mass deportation of immigrants in the U.S. illegally a centerpiece of his campaign, but that is proving to be a costly, resource-intensive endeavour.

While the Republican administration has been pushing Congress for a massive increase in resources for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement department responsible for removing people from the country, it's also pushing people in the country illegally to "self-deport."

