Trump Administration Expands Military's Role At The Border To The Southern Tip Of Texas

Santa Fe: The Department of Defence is expanding a militarised zone along the southern U.S. border where troops are authorized to detain people who enter illegally for possible federal prosecution on charges of trespassing in a national defense area.

The Air Force announced Wednesday the annexation of a serpentine 250-mile (400-kilometer) stretch of the border in Texas amid a buildup of military forces under President Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the border. A Defense Department official said Thursday that the Navy also has been instructed to establish a new national defense area at the border.

The official didn't provide further details. The newly designated national defense area on land and water along the Rio Grande spans two Texas counties and runs alongside cities including Brownsville and McAllen. It will be treated as an extension of Joint Base San Antonio. The Air Force said it's prepared to install warning signs immediately against entry to the area.

The military strategy was pioneered in April along a 170-mile (275-kilometer) stretch of the border in New Mexico and expanded to a swath of western Texas in May. Hunters, hikers and humanitarian aid groups fear that they will no longer have access.