Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court To Partly Allow Birthright Citizenship Restrictions

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen near sunset in Washington, Oct. 18, 2018. ( AP )

Washington: The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to allow restrictions on birthright citizenship to take effect partly while legal fights play out.

In emergency applications filed at the high court on Thursday, the administration asked the justices to narrow court orders entered by district judges in Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington that blocked the order President Donald Trump signed shortly after beginning his second term.

The order is currently blocked nationwide. Three federal appeals courts have rejected the administration's pleas, including one in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The order would deny citizenship to those born after Feb. 19 whose parents are in the country illegally.

It also forbids U.S. agencies from issuing any document or accepting any state document recognizing citizenship for such children. Roughly two dozen states, as well as several individuals and groups, have sued over the executive order, which they say violates the Constitution's 14th Amendment promise of citizenship to anyone born inside the United States.

The Justice Department argues that individual judges lack the power to give nationwide effect to their rulings. The administration instead wants the justices to allow the Trump's plan to go into effect for everyone except the handful of people and group that sued, arguing that the states lack the legal right, or standing, to challenge the executive order.

As a fallback, the administration asked "at a minimum" to be allowed to make public announcements about how they plan to carry out the policy if it eventually is allowed to take effect.