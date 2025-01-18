ETV Bharat / international

Trump Admin To Convene QUAD Foreign Ministers Meeting On Tuesday: Report

The foreign ministers of QUAD countries will meet on January 21, day after Trump's inauguration, marking the new administration's first major interaction with foreign leaders.

QUAD countries
QUAD countries (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 18, 2025, 7:06 AM IST

Washington: The foreign ministers of QUAD countries – Australia, India, Japan and the US– will meet here on January 21, a day after the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th US President, making it one of the first foreign policy acts of the new administration, a media report said Friday.

Trump will be sworn in for a second term on Monday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will be representing their respective countries at the presidential inauguration.

The QUAD ministerial meeting is intended to signal that “the US commitment to the Indo-Pacific won’t change under the new administration,” Politico reported, quoting a person familiar with the matter. This is expected to be the first major interaction and meeting of the new administration with foreign leaders.

Marco Rubio is expected to be confirmed by Congress as the new US Secretary of State by then and is likely to be sworn in on Monday evening. This is expected to be Rubio’s first foreign policy meeting after his swearing-in.

The QUAD foreign ministers meeting is a good sign and shows continuity, Dhruva Jaishankar, executive director of ORF America told PTI in an interview.

“The Quad restarted under Trump in his first term. That seems to be a positive sign, but perhaps it's also showing that this is the US that knows that it is in a much more competitive landscape. And this idea that we had in the 1990s and early 2000s that they could take the rest of the world for granted, is no longer there,” he said.

Washington: The foreign ministers of QUAD countries – Australia, India, Japan and the US– will meet here on January 21, a day after the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th US President, making it one of the first foreign policy acts of the new administration, a media report said Friday.

Trump will be sworn in for a second term on Monday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will be representing their respective countries at the presidential inauguration.

The QUAD ministerial meeting is intended to signal that “the US commitment to the Indo-Pacific won’t change under the new administration,” Politico reported, quoting a person familiar with the matter. This is expected to be the first major interaction and meeting of the new administration with foreign leaders.

Marco Rubio is expected to be confirmed by Congress as the new US Secretary of State by then and is likely to be sworn in on Monday evening. This is expected to be Rubio’s first foreign policy meeting after his swearing-in.

The QUAD foreign ministers meeting is a good sign and shows continuity, Dhruva Jaishankar, executive director of ORF America told PTI in an interview.

“The Quad restarted under Trump in his first term. That seems to be a positive sign, but perhaps it's also showing that this is the US that knows that it is in a much more competitive landscape. And this idea that we had in the 1990s and early 2000s that they could take the rest of the world for granted, is no longer there,” he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

QUAD COUNTRIES MEET UPQUAD MEET UP ON JAN 21US PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.