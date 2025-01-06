ETV Bharat / international

Trudeau Announces His Resignation As Canada PM, Faces Dissent Within His Party

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday, saying he will leave office as soon as the ruling Liberal party chooses a new leader.

"I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister," Trudeau, who has been in power since 2015, told reporters in Ottawa following a protracted political crisis that saw top Liberal allies urge him to quit.

Earlier in December, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland quit after disagreeing with Trudeau over how to respond to Trump's apparent plan, in the first open dissent against the prime minister within his cabinet.

Trudeau announced a major shakeup to his cabinet later that month, changing a third of his team in a bid to settle the political turmoil. He travelled to Florida in November to meet with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in a bid to head off a trade war.

But the US president-elect has since also landed humiliating blows against Trudeau on social media, repeatedly calling him "governor" of Canada and declaring that the United States' northern neighbour becoming the 51st US state is a "great idea."