ETV Bharat / international

Transgender Americans Aim To Block Trump's Passport Policy Change

Boston: When Ash Lazarus Orr went to renew his passport in early January, the transgender organizer figured it would be relatively routine.

But more than two months on, Orr is waiting to get a new passport with a name change and a sex designation reflecting who he is. The delay has prevented him from travelling overseas to receive gender-affirming care this month in Ireland since he refuses to get a passport that lists an "inaccurate sex designation."

Orr blames the delay on President Donald Trump, who on the day he took office issued an executive order banning the use of the "X" marker as well as the changing of gender markers. The order says a person is male or female and it rejects the idea that someone can transition from the sex assigned at birth to another gender.

"This is preventing me from having an accurate identification and the freedom to move about the country as well as internationally," said Orr, who is among seven plaintiffs — five transgender Americans and two nonbinary plaintiffs — who have sued the Trump administration in federal court over the policy. "This has really, truly impeded on my life and my freedom as well ... The government is questioning who I am as a trans person."

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the federal government on their behalf and will be in court Tuesday in Boston seeking a preliminary injunction, which would put the policy on hold while the lawsuit proceeds in court.

In their lawsuit, the ACLU described how one woman had her passport returned with a male designation while others are too scared to submit their passports because they fear their applications might be suspended and their passports held by the State Department. Another mailed in their passport on Jan. 9 and requested a name change and to change their sex designation from male to female. That person is still waiting for their passport — meaning they can't leave Canada where they live and could miss a family wedding in May and a botany conference in July.

"All have faced prior mistreatment due to their gender identities, and they fear that having incorrect sex designations on their passports will cause them further mistreatment — including putting them in danger," the ACLU wrote.

Before he applied for his new passport, Orr was accused in early January by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration of using fake documents when travelling from West Virginia to New York — since he had a male designation on his driver's license but a female one on his passport. That prompted him to request the updated passport with a sex designation of male — four days before Trump took office.