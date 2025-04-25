Trade War An Opportunity For Greater India-EU Cooperation: Former Sweden Minister Ann Linde

The trade war scenario unfolding after the announcement of tariffs by the United States President Donald Trump provides a window of opportunity to Europe and India for greater cooperation.

This was stated by Ann Linde who is a former minister for foreign affairs of Sweden and has also served as minister for European Union affairs. In an exclusive talk with ETV Bharat she underlined that India and the European Union have understood the need to put negotiations on a fast track because, in the emerging situation, it will be much more difficult to trade with the United States in the coming days.

She said, “A trade war is a lose-lose situation for everybody because putting trade under tariffs means that it is more difficult. And all countries are losing.”

Linde has been a minister of trade in the past. Referring to the scenario in the European Union she related, “We have a great single market and zero tariffs on all goods. That means economic prosperity has risen. We hope now that we will be able to have other more comprehensive free trade agreements for example with India because what is happening now is bad for the economy, bad for trade, bad for prosperity and India and bad for job creation.”

On whether the trade war will have a bearing on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in terms of Europe’s dependence on America or the continent looking to build its own security system, Linde replied, “NATO is our prime security alliance and Trump has been very clear that the US will stay in NATO. Sweden and Finland joined NATO and that is where we should be. To have a separate alliance in Europe… that will not enhance security. Our place is in NATO. But then of course more European countries need to spend more on defence but that’s another issue. But it will be inside NATO.”

While Sweden joined NATO in 2024, Finland had become a part of the alliance a year before. The two Scandinavian had decided to join the alliance following Russia’s attack on Ukraine in 2022.

Linde also advocated a greater role for women in politics and other organizations. She felt that more resources need to be allocated to different women's activities. She advocated a child care system and a system of parental need where it becomes possible for women to take care of both family and work along with the active participation of men in these domains.

She also called for an analysis of the allocation of resources for men and women. “Many times you see women are discriminated (against)," she said.

On being asked whether she saw South Asian countries like Sri Lanka and India as role models having elected women to the top positions in the legislature and also as heads of state, Linde said, “We can share experiences and learn from each other.”

It was only in 2021 that Magdalena Andersson was elected as the first women Prime Minister of Sweden. She held the office for almost a year. A leader of the Swedish Democratic Party, she has been the Leader of Opposition since 2022.