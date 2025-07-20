ETV Bharat / international

Tourist Boat Capsizes In Vietnam's Ha Long Bay, Leaving 34 Dead

At least 34 people were killed after a tourist boat ferrying families around Ha Long Bay capsized in a storm on Saturday.

This image from a video provided by QDND shows rescue workers searching for people after a tourist boat capsized in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam on Saturday, July 19, 2025.
This image from a video provided by QDND shows rescue workers searching for people after a tourist boat capsized in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam on Saturday, July 19, 2025. (AP)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : July 20, 2025 at 6:39 AM IST

Ha Long Bay: A boat carrying tourists capsized during a sudden thunderstorm in Vietnam on Saturday afternoon during a sightseeing excursion, killing 34 people, state media reported. Eight others remain missing.

The Wonder Sea boat was carrying 48 passengers and five crew members — all of them Vietnamese — during the tour of Ha Long Bay, a popular destination for visitors, according to the reports. Rescue workers saved 11 people and recovered the dead near the site of the capsizing, VNExpress newspaper said. Authorities had earlier reported that 12 people had been rescued, but later revised the figure to 11.

The boat turned upside down because of strong winds, the newspaper said. A 14-year-old boy was among the survivors, and he was rescued four hours after being trapped in the overturned hull. The newspaper said that most of the passengers were tourists, including about 20 children, from Hanoi, the country’s capital. A tropical storm is also moving toward the area. A national weather forecast said that Storm Wipha is expected to hit Vietnam’s northern region, including Ha Long Bay's coast, next week.

