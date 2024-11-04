ETV Bharat / international

Toshakhana II Case: Pakistan Court Issues Notice To FIA On Imran Khan's Bail Plea

A Pakistan high court issued a notice to FIA seeking a response to a bail application filed by Imran Khan in the Toshakhana II case.

File photo of Former Pakistan PM Imran kHAN (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Islamabad: A Pakistan high court on Monday issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking a response from the probe body to a bail application filed by jailed former premier Imran Khan in the Toshakhana II case. Islamabad High Court judge Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb presided over the case. Khan has requested the court to grant him bail until the completion of the trial.

During the hearing, the judge asked the FIA to submit its reply and adjourned the hearing indefinitely. The Toshakhana II is based on allegations that Khan and his wife profited from the state gifts without fulfilling the procedures required to get the gifts from the state depository, where all gifts presented by foreign rulers to state officials are kept.

Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, has already got bail in the case from the Special Judge Central, who denied Khan’s bail. He was arrested on August 5 last year after his conviction in the first Toshakhana corruption case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Since then, he has been in jail in different cases.

