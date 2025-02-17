ETV Bharat / international

Top Russian Officials Will Hold Talks With US In Saudi Arabia On Tuesday

FILE - United States Vice-President JD Vance, second right, and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, third right, meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, third left, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. ( AP )

Washington: Top Russian officials will hold talks with U.S. counterparts on restoring ties, negotiating a peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine and preparing a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, the Kremlin said Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov will fly to the Saudi capital later in the day to take part in the talks set for Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the U.S. delegation. Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News Sunday that he and national security adviser Mike Waltz also will take part in the talks.

Peskov said the talks will be primarily focused on “restoring the entire complex of U.S.-Russian relations, as well as preparing possible talks on the Ukrainian settlement and organizing a meeting of the two presidents."

The talks follow last week’s telephone call between Trump and Putin in which Trump said they “agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately.” The call upended years of U.S. policy, ending the isolation of Moscow over its Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine. After the call with Putin, Trump phoned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to inform him about their conversation.

Trump on Sunday told reporters that Zelenskyy “will be involved,” but did not elaborate, and it wasn’t immediately clear if any Ukrainians would take part in the talks in Saudi Arabia A Ukrainian delegation is in Saudi Arabia to pave the way for a possible visit by Zelenskyy, a Ukrainian official said.

Zelenskyy has said he wouldn’t accept any negotiations about Ukraine that don’t include his country. European governments have also demanded a role.