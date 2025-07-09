ETV Bharat / international

Top Chinese Air Force Official Meets Pakistan Air Chief In Islamabad

Islamabad: The Chief of Staff of China's People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), Lt General Wang Gang, met Pakistan's Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, in Islamabad, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Air Force, matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation, particularly in airpower and operational synergy, were discussed during the meeting. It said that Gang "expressed deep appreciation for the high state of operational readiness and the cutting-edge capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force”.

On the occasion, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu reiterated that Pakistan and China enjoy historic, time-tested ties rooted in mutual trust, strategic convergence, and shared aspirations for regional peace and stability.