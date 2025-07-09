ETV Bharat / international

Top Chinese Air Force Official Meets Pakistan Air Chief In Islamabad

The Pakistan Air Force stated that avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation, particularly in airpower and operational synergy, were discussed during the meeting.

By PTI

Published : July 9, 2025 at 6:31 AM IST

Islamabad: The Chief of Staff of China's People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), Lt General Wang Gang, met Pakistan's Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, in Islamabad, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Air Force, matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation, particularly in airpower and operational synergy, were discussed during the meeting. It said that Gang "expressed deep appreciation for the high state of operational readiness and the cutting-edge capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force”.

On the occasion, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu reiterated that Pakistan and China enjoy historic, time-tested ties rooted in mutual trust, strategic convergence, and shared aspirations for regional peace and stability.

Gang was given a comprehensive briefing on the PAF’s modern force structure, strategic initiatives, and the evolution of its operational doctrine. Sidhu reaffirmed the strong bond of friendship between the two air forces and reiterated the PAF’s commitment to expanding cooperation in training, technology, and operational domains.

“The meeting stands as a testament to the shared resolve of Pakistan and China to advance their time-tested strategic partnership through deepened cooperation and innovation-driven collaboration,” the statement stated.

Lt General Gang is currently visiting Pakistan with a high-level defence delegation.

